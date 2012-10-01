BERLIN Oct 1 A German insurance giant revealed
employees put a trip to a swingers' hotel in Jamaica on company
expenses when it published the results of an internal audit on a
public website.
The reputation of Ergo, the primary insurance unit of Munich
Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, suffered a blow
last year when a German newspaper reported that a subsidiary had
hosted a sex party in Budapest in 2007 to reward top employees.
On Sunday, Ergo unveiled a website containing details of 12
similar incidents. It showed employees had also charged the
company for tickets to a strip club in Estonia.
In a statement, Ergo head Torsten Oletzky said the company
had decided to publish the results of an internal audit of more
than 500 incentive trips in the interests of transparency.
"With the published material, you can make your own
judgment," Oletzky said.
(Reporting by Chris Cottrell; editing by Robert Woodward)