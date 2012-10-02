Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
RATES
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its
two-day policy sitting on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank's policymakers to cut interest rates on
Wednesday by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.
PM TUSK AND BANKS
According to Daily Gazeta Wyborcza, Prime Minister Donald
Tusk will announce in his policy speech mid-October that banks
will need to create a special "rescue" cash reserve that would
be available if the sector got into financial troubles. The
paper does not offer any more details.
LOANS
The banking watchdog plans to soften credit rules to make it
easier and cheaper for a bank to offer loans, the head of the
banking supervisory body told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an
interview, saying that the current strict rules unnecessarily
limit access to credit.
PEP
Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, bought 58 percent in
local green energy firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP),
the Warsaw bourse said in a statement on Monday, less than the
80 percent he had hoped to buy to allow him to delist the
company.
PKN
Poland's top refiner closed the third quarter with joint
model refining margin and Ural/Brent crude price differential at
$9.1 per barrel, topping its expectations and the previous
quarter result, PKN said on Monday.
Daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote that PKN will finalise in
December a deal with a contractor to build a 500-megawatt
gas-fired power plant in Wloclawek. The contract is worth about
1.5 billion zlotys.
ING
Dutch bank ING is closing its equity markets desk
covering Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, with the loss of
around 100 jobs, it said on Monday.
EURO BANKS
Joint supervision of the euro zone's banks, a key part of
the bloc's crisis fighting plan, will not be in place by the
start of next year as originally planned, a German official said
on Monday.
