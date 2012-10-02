LONDON Oct 2 A new research paper by one of the
key architects of the ECB's new bond buying plan has advocated
the liberal use of bond purchases and giving banks easy access
to cheap funding to fight a combined banking and sovereign debt
crisis.
The study by the ECB's new head of market operations, Ulrich
Bindseil, and Frankfurt academic Adalbert Winkler looked at
'dual liquidity' crises (financial and public debt) and ways
different monetary regimes have reacted in the past.
The ECB adds a standard health warning to research papers
that they do not necessary reflect the bank's view. Bindseil's
new role, however, puts him at the centre of its current crisis
planning and means he will oversee future bond buying.
Among other conclusions, the paper supported the more
activist approach the ECB appears to have adopted with its new
government bond buying-led crisis fighting strategy.
"The inability or refusal of the central bank to act as
lender of last resort through outright purchases (of
debt)increases the risk of a liquidity crisis because
stabilizing efforts face additional constraints," the study
said.
"Debt issuers have to rely on the domestic banking sector to
perform this stabilizing function. This implies additional risks
to financial stability, for example, because the banking sector
may encounter capital limitations."
It also said a central bank without "a monetary financing
prohibition" was "most flexible in containing a dual liquidity
crisis."
Bindseil and Winkler's research added that even where
commercial banks did continue to buy sovereign bonds, the
central bank typically still provided much of the support
because it lent banks the money with which to buy them.
That meant easy lending rules were also needed in times of
crisis. "Borrowing limits of banks / credit constraints do not
contain a liquidity crisis, but accelerate it by pushing all
banks (potentially) affected by the limit into a state of fear
from becoming illiquid," the study said.
A central bank "has to be in a position to adjust collateral
constraints in order to enhance the elasticity of its liquidity
provision and to limit bank defaults and a deepening of the
crisis."
ON TARGET
In terms of lending the bank has long been practicing what
the new research preaches. The bank has repeatedly slashed its
lending standards over the last five years as the crisis has
evolved to ensure strained euro zone banks are not unfairly
starved of funding.
One of the consequences of this, however, is an increased
dependency on ECB loans by Greek, Portuguese, Irish and many
Spanish and Italian banks which has led to a huge build up of
IOU's in the euro zone's financial plumbing system, known as
TARGET2.
If the euro were to break up, Germany which is effectively
the ECB's largest shareholder, could be left facing an enormous
unpaid bill, something German policymakers have become
increasingly vocal about over the last year.
Bindseil and Winkler used their paper to float various ways
to reduce the imbalances once tensions subsided and prevent
similar build ups in future.
The ideas centred on ways to charge banks more for ECB
funding if they borrow above pre-set thresholds. It is likely to
be a highly political topic in the euro zone where monetary
policy is supposed to be one-size-fits all.
"For TARGET2 balances up to e.g. 25 percent of GDP, the
normal MRO (main ECB interest rate) would apply, but then for
each subsequent 25 percent, it would increase by say 0.5
percentage point."
"As the remuneration would be paid by the central bank, and
hence be at the expense of the profits transferred to the
Government, this would create economic incentives for the
Government to address the reasons for the capital flight."
They also floated a slightly more complex plan to keep
adding 0.5 percentage points of interest as borrowing went up.
"A system of such surcharges would give the term "elastic
currency provision" a more intuitive interpretation."
"Elastic" would mean that there is no hard limit but the
more remote currency provision is from "equilibrium", the more
some gradually increasing force (in the form of a financial
incentive) emerges that pulls the system back to the
equilibrium," the research said.
