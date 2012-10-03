Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will announce its interest rate decision. Analysts polled by Reuters expect policymakers to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE said it would carry on with its 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units after a supreme court ruling unblocked the country's largest power contract to date.

LOT

After failed attempts to sell the national carrier, Polish state treasury will transfer LOT to an airline fund Lotus linked with state development agency ARP, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak as saying.

GDF

French energy group warned it would demand several hundred million zlotys of compensation from Poland if the country enacts a new renewables law that cuts support for green energy, Chief Executive of GDF's Polish unit Grzegorz Gorski was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.

PKP

The management at Polish railway operator PKP want to float its unit PKP Cargo on the Warsaw bourse rather than sell it at an auction, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources as saying.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX