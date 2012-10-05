Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank releases foreing exchange reserves
data for September at 1200 GMT.
ZLOTY
The current zloty levels are acceptable, as the Polish
currency should not be too strong not to undermine the economy's
competitiveness, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was
quoted as saying on Friday.
POLIMEX
The beleaguered Polish builder has two binding offers for
its non-core units, expecting to book at least 300 million
zlotys ($95.5 million) from the spin-offs, the company said late
on Thursday.
YME PLATFORM
The evacuated Yme North Sea oil platform is at risk of
collapse this winter, operator Talisman Energy warned
safety authorities in a July letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will raise its
2012 full-year net profit target by 26 percent, but a new mining
tax may curb net profit by a fifth next year, a Reuters survey
showed on Thursday.
PKO BP
Poland's largest bank passed the European Banking
Authority's (EBA) stress tests, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.