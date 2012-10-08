Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
RATES
Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said he may vote for an
interest rate cut in November if that month's inflation
projection points to a major economic slowdown.
POLIMEX
Poland's treasury is considering to take over a controlling
stake in a troubled Polish builder Polimex, Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told a Rzeczpospolita daily.
In September, the company has signed a 6.3 billion zlotys
deal and secured a lifeline loan from state development agency
ARP.
PIS AHEAD OF PO IN POLL
Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party overtook the
ruling Civic Platform (PO), a poll showed, with a six-point lead
bolstered by public exasperation over the government's handling
of an economic slowdown.
The survey by pollster TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP Info,
released late on Friday, recorded 39 percent support for
right-wing PiS against 33 percent for the centre-right PO.
RENEWABLES
Poland has scaled down its plan to cut support for renewable
energy to a total of 2.3 billion zlotys ($738 million) by the
end of the decade from 9.7 billion zlotys, an updated draft bill
on renewables released late on Friday showed.
