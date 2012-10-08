Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said he may vote for an interest rate cut in November if that month's inflation projection points to a major economic slowdown.

POLIMEX

Poland's treasury is considering to take over a controlling stake in a troubled Polish builder Polimex, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told a Rzeczpospolita daily.

In September, the company has signed a 6.3 billion zlotys deal and secured a lifeline loan from state development agency ARP.

PIS AHEAD OF PO IN POLL

Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party overtook the ruling Civic Platform (PO), a poll showed, with a six-point lead bolstered by public exasperation over the government's handling of an economic slowdown.

The survey by pollster TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP Info, released late on Friday, recorded 39 percent support for right-wing PiS against 33 percent for the centre-right PO.

RENEWABLES

Poland has scaled down its plan to cut support for renewable energy to a total of 2.3 billion zlotys ($738 million) by the end of the decade from 9.7 billion zlotys, an updated draft bill on renewables released late on Friday showed.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX