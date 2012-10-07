DUBAI Oct 7 Barwa Real Estate plans to sell assets worth 16 billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down loans, the Qatari property firm said on Sunday.

The assets being sold include land in the Gulf Arab state as well as Barwa New Cairo project in Egypt. The sale will be reflected in its fourth-quarter results, it said in a statement.

Barwa, Qatar's largest listed property developer, is 45-percent-owned by Qatari Diar, the property arm of the country's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Dinesh Nair)