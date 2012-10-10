LONDON Oct 10 Financial Times
*Hedge funds are reaping some of their biggest profits from
the securitised mortgage market since 2007, with some making
double digit returns.
*Jon Moulton, one of the UK's best known private equity
investors, has made a personal investment in a litigation
specialist, Manolete Partners.
*British anti-poverty charity Oxfam has made its first
venture into corporate finance with a 1 million pound ($1.60
million) loan to a Mongolian machinery and equipment leasing
company.
*The Children's Investment Fund, the hedge fund controlled
by Christopher Hohn, has launched a fierce attack on Safran
, criticising the French aerospace manufacturer over its
acquisition policy.