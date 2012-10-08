* No synchronised global introduction of regulations
* Global derivatives rules also face patchy kick-off
* Many banks, clearing houses already meet requirements
* G20's FSB meets to prepare proposals for 'shadow banks'
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 8 Many countries will not be ready
by January to enforce new banking rules that form the world's
regulatory response to the financial crisis, a global
supervisory body said on Monday.
World leaders from the G20 economies approved the Basel III
rules in November 2010 after their taxpayers had to shore up
undercapitalised lenders in the 2007/09 credit crunch.
"It is clear that not all jurisdictions will be ready in
time," said Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision, which wrote the new rules.
It is the first official recognition that a unified global
start to a regime that forces banks to hold three times the
previous minimum level of core capital is now off the cards.
The Basel rules are being phased in over six years from
January and will require banks to have a core Tier 1 capital
ratio equivalent to 7 percent of their riskier assets.
With 12 weeks to go, the committee - comprising central
bankers and supervisors from the G20 countries and elsewhere -
said that only seven of its 28 member countries have made the
Basel III rules legally binding: Japan, Australia, China, India,
Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Switzerland.
Turkey and Argentina have yet to draft proposals, while the
United States and the European Union, which contain most of the
world's banking assets, are still at the drafting stage.
The European Union is bogged down in internal disagreements
and last week the committee slammed the bloc for trying to water
down its rules. [ID:nL6E8L1M74]
Compounding the sense of unease, the Bank of England's
financial stability director, Andrew Haldane, has said that
Basel III is too complicated. Thomas Hoenig, a director at the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an agency that oversees
some U.S. banks, wants his country to reject the new rules
unless they are simplified. [ID:nL1E8KE9R5]
Another key G20 deadline will also slip.
A pledge by the world leaders to require derivatives
contracts to be cleared and recorded centrally from Dec. 31 will
be phased in over time because capital rules are not ready. U.S.
and EU supervisors are also trying to iron out differences in
their approaches. [ID:nL5E8KBA4Y]
BANKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), the G20's regulatory
task force, meets in Tokyo on Thursday to help to keep up
momentum for implementation of the new rules.
"It is essential that all jurisdictions continue to press
ahead and finalise regulations by the deadline or as soon as
possible thereafter," said Ingves, also an FSB member and
governor of Sweden's central bank.
A source familiar with the G20 work said that comments from
Haldane and Hoenig were having no serious impact and that a
delay of a few months in the formal implementation of new rules
"won't be the end of the world".
"The things that matter to us is that the financial
institutions are moving to put Basel in place and they are
moving to clean up the quality of capital and build additional
buffers," the source said.
Few expect any formal delay in Basel's bank capital rules,
but an easing is being finalised for the accord's rules for new
bank liquidity or cash-like buffers that come in from 2015.
[ID:nL5E8KECBT]
Market and regulatory pressures have already forced top
banks to hold capital at or well above the new Basel III
minimum, which won't formally take full effect until the start
of 2019.
In many cases market infrastructure, such as clearing
houses, was well ahead of the derivatives rules, the source
added.
This week FSB Chairman Mark Carney, also governor of
Canada's central bank, will be keen to show that G20 appetite
for reform is undimmed as he puts the finishing touches to a
welter of draft rules to supervise so-called shadow banks.
In effect this would be a parallel system covering credit
handled outside traditional banks, such as money market funds,
special investment vehicles, hedge funds and repurchase
agreements. [ID:nL5E8DL7MB]
Regulators worry that as banks become more regulated, risky
activities could migrate to the shadow banking sector. The FSB's
drafts will be presented to G20 leaders next month.
The board will also review the number of big banks, such as
Goldman Sachs GSGSC.UL and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), that face
a capital surcharge of between 1 percent and 2.5 percent on top
of the Basel III 7 percent minimum because of their size and
complexity.
The FSB has said that it would keep reviewing the figure
ahead of the surcharge phase-in that starts in 2016. Carney will
hold a news conference on Thursday at about 0545 GMT.
(Editing by David Goodman)
((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 3326)(Reuters
Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BANKS RULES/DELAY
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.