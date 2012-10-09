The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EUROZONE CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500 billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain, the country widely expected to be first to draw on it, was taking steps to overhaul its economy and did not need a bailout for now.

IMF ON GROWTH

The IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April and warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump.

The IMF cut its 2012 GDP forecast for Italy to a contraction of 2.3 percent versus -1.9 percent previously. In 2003 GDP will fall 0.7 percent.

Italy's efforts to reduce fiscal deficits and pension reforms make it best placed among developed nations in facing challenges posed by rising pension and healthcare costs, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

FIAT

Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and Chrysler Group LLC, will revise 2-year growth plans for both automakers later this month to reflect the slump in European auto sales since 2009.

The idea of an alliance with Opel is something belonging to the past and cannot be projected into the future, Corriere della Sera cited Fiat CEO Marchionne as saying, adding the group was looking instead to partners Mazda and Suzuki

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 lender, was set to win approval for a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on Tuesday, part of a restructuring plan laid out in June.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms company has started a beauty contest to pick up financial advisors for a planned spin-off of its fixed-line network, Il Messaggero said. Banks must submit proposals by Oct. 15. The paper also said binding offers for the group's Telcom Italia Media unit are expected by Nov. 19.

BANCO POPOLARE

A euro benchmark for Italian lender Banco Popolare, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, was pulled on Monday as there was not enough investor demand for the size wanted by the issuer.

MEDIOLANUM

Italian fund manager Mediolanum said on Monday its Banca Mediolanum unit posted outflows in September to the tune of 89 million euros.

PARMALAT

Italian food group Parmalat has received a request from a civil court in the northern Italian city of Parma to attend a hearing later this month relating to an investigation into a U.S. deal by its parent Lactalis.

HERA, ACEGAS-APS

Italy's antitrust regulator approved the merger of the two utilities on Monday.

The city of Bologna, the leading shareholder of Hera, approved the merger plan with Acegas last night, city councellor Cathy La Torre said.

SCREEN SERVICE

French-owned Monte Bianco said on Tuesday it has launched a takeover bid on the whole of Italy's Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies at 0.22 euros per share.

* AS ROMA

James Pallotta, chairman of the company and of the Raptor Fund, fund said in Il Sole 24 Ore that "it is premature to talk" about a delisting of the soccer club. He added he was against the idea of soccer clubs being listed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................