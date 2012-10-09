The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
EUROZONE CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500
billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain, the country
widely expected to be first to draw on it, was taking steps to
overhaul its economy and did not need a bailout for now.
IMF ON GROWTH
The IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening as it
cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April and
warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their
economic ills would prolong the slump.
The IMF cut its 2012 GDP forecast for Italy to a contraction
of 2.3 percent versus -1.9 percent previously. In 2003 GDP will
fall 0.7 percent.
Italy's efforts to reduce fiscal deficits and pension
reforms make it best placed among developed nations in facing
challenges posed by rising pension and healthcare costs, a
senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.
FIAT
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and Chrysler
Group LLC, will revise 2-year growth plans for both automakers
later this month to reflect the slump in European auto sales
since 2009.
The idea of an alliance with Opel is something belonging to
the past and cannot be projected into the future, Corriere della
Sera cited Fiat CEO Marchionne as saying, adding the group was
looking instead to partners Mazda and Suzuki
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 lender, was
set to win approval for a capital increase of up to 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) on Tuesday, part of a restructuring plan
laid out in June.
TELECOM ITALIA
The telecoms company has started a beauty contest to pick up
financial advisors for a planned spin-off of its fixed-line
network, Il Messaggero said. Banks must submit proposals by Oct.
15. The paper also said binding offers for the group's Telcom
Italia Media unit are expected by Nov. 19.
BANCO POPOLARE
A euro benchmark for Italian lender Banco Popolare,
rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, was pulled on Monday as there was not
enough investor demand for the size wanted by the issuer.
MEDIOLANUM
Italian fund manager Mediolanum said on Monday its Banca
Mediolanum unit posted outflows in September to the tune of 89
million euros.
PARMALAT
Italian food group Parmalat has received a request
from a civil court in the northern Italian city of Parma to
attend a hearing later this month relating to an investigation
into a U.S. deal by its parent Lactalis.
HERA, ACEGAS-APS
Italy's antitrust regulator approved the merger of the two
utilities on Monday.
The city of Bologna, the leading shareholder of Hera,
approved the merger plan with Acegas last night, city councellor
Cathy La Torre said.
SCREEN SERVICE
French-owned Monte Bianco said on Tuesday it has launched a
takeover bid on the whole of Italy's Screen Service Broadcasting
Technologies at 0.22 euros per share.
* AS ROMA
James Pallotta, chairman of the company and of the Raptor
Fund, fund said in Il Sole 24 Ore that "it is premature to talk"
about a delisting of the soccer club. He added he was against
the idea of soccer clubs being listed.
