LONDON/NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's state utility NTPC will issue a tender to buy 7 million tonnes of imported thermal coal in the next 10 days, Indian traders said.

NTPC is expected to buy mostly Indonesian low to medium-grade coal, a type preferred by power generators in the subcontinent.

NTPC issued 5 tenders on Tuesday for imported coal, four for 1.25 million tonnes each and one for 800,000 tonnes, with offers due to be submitted by October 30, according to its website.

"NTPC will be tendering for 7 million tonnes within days but the usual Indonesian coal," one trader said.

India's spot thermal coal buying has been slow to revive after the annual lull during the monsoon season.

The first big tenders from NTPC and other state entities have been expected to spur fresh buying by the trading firms who dominate India's imports and supply utilities, cement makers and sponge iron plants. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig and Malini Menon)