Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ZE PAK
Would-be investors in ZE PAK, eyeing jittery financial
markets and the Polish utility's ageing plants, are likely to
drive a hard bargain in a flotation which may not achieve a
market value much above 1.5 billion zlotys ($478 million).
The company will publish its prospectus on Wednesday.
PKO BP
Poland would prefer selling a stake in its top lender PKO BP
only to financial institutions, rather than through a
secondary public offering directed at the whole market, a
government official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
WIND POWER
Polish grid operator PSE Operator lacks the capacity to
connect new wind farms to its network, daily Puls Biznesu
reported quoting an unnamed source from the company.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX