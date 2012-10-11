Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PM'S POLICY SPEECH
Prime Minister Donald Tusk might surprise the public opinion
in his Friday policy speech by announcing measures aimed at
propping up investment, the PM's aide Jan Krzysztof Bielecki
told broadcaster Polskie Radio.
The outlined policy of the government will balance fiscal
discipline with measures supporting growth, Bielecki added.
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes that some adjustments to the
draft budget for 2013 may be the result of Tusk's speech,
although Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday the
assumed size of the deficit would not be increased.
For a preview on the PM's speech, click on
TREASURY BONDS
There is still potential for yields on Treasury bonds with
longer maturity to fall as long as Poland retains economic
growth and stays on its fiscal path, deputy Finance Minister
Wojciech Kowalczyk told Dziennika Gazeta Prawna in an interview.
FUELS
Poland's budget may lose around 3 billion zlotys ($945
million) in tax revenue this year as a result of illegal fuel
sales, Gazeta Wyborcza writes citing a report issued by the
Polish Organisation of Oil Industry and Trade (POPiHN).
GAS EXCHANGE
Polish gas companies, chiefly near-monopolist PGNiG
, will be obliged to sell 30 percent of the country's
total gas sales via an exchange in the first six months after
the enactment of the country's new gas law. The figure is to
grow to a target of 70 percent after a year, Dziennika Gazeta
Prawna writes citing a document published by the government.
PBG, RAFAKO
Builder PBG, in bankruptcy protection since June,
has approached the state agency ARP with a request to inject
300-400 million zlotys ($95-126 million) of equity into PBG's
power construction unit Rafako, Puls Biznesu writes
without citing its sources.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys)