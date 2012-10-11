(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 250 million lei ($70.62 million) in three-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA INFLATION QUICKENS TO 5.3 PCT Y/Y IN SEPT

Romania's annual inflation jumped to 5.3 percent on the year in September from August's 3.9 percent due to a poor harvest, weak currency and energy price hikes, official data showed on Wednesday.

ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FALLS IN AUGUST

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 1.1 percent on the month in August and was down 1.1 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

ROMANIA TRADE DEFICIT WIDENS IN JAN-AUG

Romania's trade deficit widened by 4 percent to 6.3 billion euros ($8.12 billion) on the year in the first eight months, the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungarian and Polish government bonds firmed on Wednesday as central bankers indicated further interest rate cuts to help their economies hit by Europe's economic slowdown.

IMPREGILO CEO INVESTIGATED OVER ROMANIA BID -SOURCES

Impregilo's Chief Executive Pietro Salini is being investigated in connection with a probe into a motorway tender in Romania, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

A Bucharest court annulled a decision from 2010 through which Franklin Templeton was named the administrator of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

"The Fund Manager does not consider this court decision to have any material effect on the Fund," Franklin Templeton said in a statement on the court decision.

