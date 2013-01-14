MILAN Jan 14 Generali's (GASI.MI) boss Mario Greco vowed to deliver operating results of above 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and to improve solvency margins beyond 160 percent under a new strategy that will hike investments in high-growth markets and rein in costs.

As he unveiled its closely-watched new strategy for Europe's third-largest insurer, Greco also said the Italian insurer would increase the weight of its non-life segment, to bring it to around a half of its total insurance operating profits by 2015.

"Generali will have a more solid and stable balance sheet and provide greater returns for its shareholders," Greco said in a statement on Monday. "We shall implement a revolution based on discipline, simplicity and focus."

The reorganisation of Italy's biggest insurer is the latest in a European sector battered by plunging stock and bond prices and squeezed returns because of a euro zone crisis that has resulted in rock-bottom interest rates.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Francesca Landini)

