By George Hay

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s latest set of bank capital reforms are a double-edged sword. Documents from the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee outline new powers that will force banks to account for sector-specific risks in their capital ratios. Broadly speaking, that is a good thing. But if the FPC fails to collaborate effectively with other national and global agencies, it could create more confusion.

The FPC’s new power, which enables it to demand specific buffers against both general risks and dangers posed in three specific sectors including residential property, is an improvement on the status quo. Before 2008, banks lacked this kind of early-warning system. The UK regulator has since forced banks to increase stocks of so-called “Pillar 2” capital to reflect risks not captured by lenders’ own models. But there is still a problem, because it all happens behind closed doors. Investors can’t see whether new risks are being properly factored in.

Under the FPC’s watch these risks will be more transparent. But the system will need careful managing. The FPC’s new powers are likely to prove politically controversial if it makes it harder for middle Britain homeowners to secure mortgages, for example. And the FPC doesn’t have the power to tell banks how to adjust their capital buffers. So there is a danger that the huge state-dominated lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) respond to FPC demands by tweaking risk-weighted assets instead of raising new funds, because the government doesn’t want to cough up its share. That would further undermine investor confidence in capital ratios.

The FPC is clearly and rightly aware of another potential problem: a kind of regulatory “whack-a-mole”, where an FPC-mandated cap on lending in one sector inadvertently inflates a bubble in another. To combat this, the FPC will have to work carefully and closely with both European and global regulators monitoring systemic risk. Together they will have to prevent capital flowing into the shadow banking system, or to national jurisdictions that have less stringent macroprudential rules.

And above all this, meanwhile, is the difficulty of making the right macroprudential calls in the first place. That, to put it mildly, is hard. And in future there will be fewer places to hide if the FPC gets things wrong.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Bank of England on Jan. 14 published a draft policy statement outlining how its Financial Policy Committee may direct banks to take account of macroprudential risks.

- Under the draft policy, the FPC would have the ability to direct banks to adjust so-called countercyclical capital buffers for risks in the economy as a whole. It would also have power to act against specific risks in three broad sectors: residential property, commercial property and other parts of the financial sector.

- The UK government also intends to provide the FPC with the power to direct banks on a leverage ratio tool, but not before 2018.

- Draft Policy Statement: link.reuters.com/kub35t

