DUBLIN Jan 16 Bank of Ireland has
appointed the head of banking at the country's finance
department as the new chief executive of its corporate and
treasury division, it said on Wednesday.
Michael Torpey, who has overseen a sweeping recapitalisation
of Irish banks and managed the state's shareholdings across the
sector, will join Bank of Ireland in March.
Bank of Ireland, which saw its exposure to the government
cut last week through the sale of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
of contingent capital, said acting treasury head Denis Donovan
would continue as head of its non-core division.
"I welcome Michael Torpey to the group where I know that his
vast experience of the banking sector and his in-depth knowledge
of Bank of Ireland will contribute greatly to our dealing with
the challenges and opportunities ahead," Chief Executive Richie
Boucher said in a statement.