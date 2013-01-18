(Combines earlier stories, adds detail)

PARIS Jan 18 European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday that he did not expect banks' early repayment of ultra-cheap three-year ECB loans to have much impact on money markets.

Coeure said he expected banks would still need some recourse to ECB refinancing this year.

But the fact some were getting stronger as the euro zone debt crisis eased meant those banks would likely start repaying loans from the Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) they tapped in December 2011 and February 2012 when markets froze up.

"I don't expect that to have an important impact on the money market ... given the high level of excess liquidity in the euro zone," he said.

In comments that moved government bond prices, Coeure told a conference in Paris that although euro zone banks had improved their balance sheets, the bloc's refinancing market remained fragmented.

"Refinancing at the central bank will remain an important factor of security throughout 2013," he said.

German two-year bond yields DE2YT=TWEB came off their highest in nearly 10-months on Coeure's remarks about the LTRO repayments. Bund futures FGBLc1 hit session highs of 143.26, up 50 ticks on the day.

"The market was fearing that the withdrawal of liquidity would drive up (euro overnight interbank) Eonia rates. That's the reason people are buying back into the short end (of the yield curve), and also the Bund," a London-based trader said.

On the equity market, bank shares have marked firm gains following a decision by regulators earlier this month to accept a wider range of assets under the Basel III bank liquidity reforms.

Coeure also said that the success of those reforms could be limited if they were introduced at different speeds around the world.

He said that if the United States dragged its feet then it was legitimate for Europe to also revise its timeframe.

The euro zone would not move beyond its debt crisis of recent years unless governments carried out reforms and improved the functioning of the shared currency bloc's institutions.

"The resolution of the euro zone crisis does not mainly depend on regulatory decisions nor decisions taken by the ECB," Coeure said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey; additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by John Stonestreet)

