LONDON Jan 22 Ireland's central bank may give
lenders more freedom to chase homeowners who default on
mortgages in an attempt to beef up their timid response to a
crisis that threatens the country's recovery, a central bank
source said.
Irish mortgage arrears have risen to record levels, with one
in six home loans not being fully repaid, as one of the biggest
property bubbles in Europe unwinds.
But local banks, which are predominantly state-owned, have
largely held off repossessing properties and writing off the
loans to avoid hitting their balance sheets and provoking a
public backlash.
Avoiding the problem could delay Ireland's exit from an
EU-IMF bailout and leaving it too long to deal with arrears
could hike the eventual cost to the banks.
A source in the central bank told Reuters that it was
considering relaxing a 2010 rule that limited the number of
times a bank can contact struggling borrowers to three per
month.
"We're not seeing harassment, if anything people (at the
banks) are being very timid and not delving into levels of
income and spending (put forward by borrowers)," said the
source. "If anything, they are being too tame."
The source said that some borrowers were abusing the current
system by answering the phone and promising to get back to the
bank - but never returning the call.
"We're thinking about whether we should relax the three
contacts rule and go for a more principle-based approach," said
the source.
A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment on
any potential change, but confirmed that a consultation paper on
the existing rules would be issued "in the coming weeks."
"We believe that early, proactive and positive contact is
key to assisting the borrower and lender to discuss and agree
the best solution and outcomes to an arrears situation," she
said.
Consultation papers are typically open for several months,
and attract views from banks and consumer groups, which then
inform the final rules.
Any backlash against changes to allow banks to get tougher
with struggling homeowners would put pressure on the government,
which has already had to push through several austerity budgets
to help fund its support for the banks.
Two of Ireland's biggest mortgage lenders - AIB and
Permanent TSB - are virtually nationalised, while another major
player, Bank of Ireland, counts the state as a 15 percent
shareholder.
