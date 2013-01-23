Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
DEBT
Poland's finance ministry offers 6-9 billion zlotys worth of
two- and five-year bonds at a primary tender. Results due around
1100.
PKN
Poland's top refiner turned to a net loss of 276 million
zlotys ($88 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as the
already flagged writedowns at its Czech unit Unipetrol
weighed.
PKO BP
Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the
country's top lender worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7
billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to the state
coffers, market sources tell Reuters.
PGNIG
Slawomir Hinc, the deputy chief executive of the Polish gas
monopoly, resigned his post to head its exploration arm PGNiG
Norway.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer is considering the
consolidation of the Ukrainian market, daily Puls Biznesu quoted
PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk as saying.
PENSION REFORM
The Polish government is considering changes to how local
pension funds function, with special interest in commissions,
daily Parkiet reported.
LNG TERMINAL
The construction of Poland's first liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal at the Baltic coast is a few months behind
schedule, with problems at one of its builders, PBG,
among the main issues, daily Parkiet reported.
