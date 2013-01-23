Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): DEBT Poland's finance ministry offers 6-9 billion zlotys worth of two- and five-year bonds at a primary tender. Results due around 1100. PKN Poland's top refiner turned to a net loss of 276 million zlotys ($88 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as the already flagged writedowns at its Czech unit Unipetrol weighed. PKO BP Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the country's top lender worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to the state coffers, market sources tell Reuters. PGNIG Slawomir Hinc, the deputy chief executive of the Polish gas monopoly, resigned his post to head its exploration arm PGNiG Norway. PZU Eastern Europe's largest insurer is considering the consolidation of the Ukrainian market, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk as saying. PENSION REFORM The Polish government is considering changes to how local pension funds function, with special interest in commissions, daily Parkiet reported. LNG TERMINAL The construction of Poland's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Baltic coast is a few months behind schedule, with problems at one of its builders, PBG, among the main issues, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX