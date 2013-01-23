* Sabadell, Bankinter report Q4 earnings on Jan. 24
* Heavyweights BBVA, Santander to follow next week
* Property woes to scar results though worst could be past
* Rise in bad loans and squeezed margins biggest focus
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Jan 23 Rising bad loans and a protracted
recession will continue to drag on earnings at Spanish banks,
even as they complete the painful process of setting aside
billions of euros to cope with a property market crash.
Spanish lenders booked big provisions against real estate
losses throughout 2012, eating into quarterly profits and
plunging some into the red.
Even at banks drawing most of their earnings from abroad,
such as BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Santander (SAN.MC), profits tumbled
as Spain forced the industry to recognise billions of euros of
soured property loans in the wake of a 2008 housing crash.
Most lenders had to book writedowns in 2012, with the last
hit from the provisions set to show up in fourth-quarter
earnings over the coming days. These will likely push Banco
Popular (POP.MC) to a loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) for the period when it reports on Feb. 1.
Others took the pain earlier in 2012, though analysts at
Nomura said many banks would post quarterly net profits of close
to zero. Rescued Bankia (BKIA.MC), meanwhile, has already said
it would post a 19-billion-euro loss for last year.
Sabadell (SABE.MC), which kicks off the European bank
results season along with smaller Bankinter (BKT.MC) on Jan. 24,
has longer to make the writedowns because it bought a stricken
savings bank. But it will also see quarterly profits practically
wiped out and its yearly net profit will likely fall 70 percent,
a poll of analysts showed.
Attention is turning to other challenges faced by lenders in
recession-hit Spain, after the government tried to fix its
banks' real estate problems by bailing out those unable to cope
and tapping Europe for up to 100 billion euros in funds to plug
capital gaps.
Souring loans to consumers, such as mortgages, and also to
small businesses, are one potential headache; pressure on
margins is another. Both areas will look worse at most lenders
in the fourth quarter, analysts said, pointing to trouble ahead
in 2013.
BAD LOANS, MARGIN PRESSURE
"Bad loans will continue to evolve in 2013 at the same
rhythm as in 2012, although results won't be as badly affected
as in 2012 when there were big provisions," said Carlos Peixoto,
a banking analyst at BPI.
"We will have to wait until 2014 for good news (on loans)."
Spain is predicting its economy will grow again and jobs
will return in 2014. Spanish banks' bad loan rate reached a new
high in November of 11.4 percent of the outstanding portfolio.
Profit margins could slowly improve next year after the Bank
of Spain recommended lenders cap deposit rates, though that will
not benefit fourth-quarter results, likely scarred by a battle
Like peers across Europe, meanwhile, many Spanish banks will
start cutting more deeply to improve profitability, and their
plans to shrink extensive branch networks in the country will
likely come under scrutiny in the coming weeks.
Bright spots for lenders will instead come mainly from
outside Spain, with businesses in Latin America and other
European countries like Britain propping up income for Santander
and BBVA.
Some banks, like Sabadell, may also close out 2012 with good
news on the funding front, as they start repaying the roughly
260 billion euros of loans taken from the European Central Bank.
Improved market conditions at the start of this year have
helped many of the country's healthier banks issue bonds, with
the Spanish sovereign also capitalising on the more benign
environment to price a new 10-year issue on Tuesday.
