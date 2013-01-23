* Sabadell, Bankinter report Q4 earnings on Jan. 24

MADRID, Jan 23 Rising bad loans and a protracted recession will continue to drag on earnings at Spanish banks, even as they complete the painful process of setting aside billions of euros to cope with a property market crash.

Spanish lenders booked big provisions against real estate losses throughout 2012, eating into quarterly profits and plunging some into the red.

Even at banks drawing most of their earnings from abroad, such as BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Santander (SAN.MC), profits tumbled as Spain forced the industry to recognise billions of euros of soured property loans in the wake of a 2008 housing crash.

Most lenders had to book writedowns in 2012, with the last hit from the provisions set to show up in fourth-quarter earnings over the coming days. These will likely push Banco Popular (POP.MC) to a loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for the period when it reports on Feb. 1.

Others took the pain earlier in 2012, though analysts at Nomura said many banks would post quarterly net profits of close to zero. Rescued Bankia (BKIA.MC), meanwhile, has already said it would post a 19-billion-euro loss for last year.

Sabadell (SABE.MC), which kicks off the European bank results season along with smaller Bankinter (BKT.MC) on Jan. 24, has longer to make the writedowns because it bought a stricken savings bank. But it will also see quarterly profits practically wiped out and its yearly net profit will likely fall 70 percent, a poll of analysts showed.

Attention is turning to other challenges faced by lenders in recession-hit Spain, after the government tried to fix its banks' real estate problems by bailing out those unable to cope and tapping Europe for up to 100 billion euros in funds to plug capital gaps.

Souring loans to consumers, such as mortgages, and also to small businesses, are one potential headache; pressure on margins is another. Both areas will look worse at most lenders in the fourth quarter, analysts said, pointing to trouble ahead in 2013.

BAD LOANS, MARGIN PRESSURE

"Bad loans will continue to evolve in 2013 at the same rhythm as in 2012, although results won't be as badly affected as in 2012 when there were big provisions," said Carlos Peixoto, a banking analyst at BPI.

"We will have to wait until 2014 for good news (on loans)."

Spain is predicting its economy will grow again and jobs will return in 2014. Spanish banks' bad loan rate reached a new high in November of 11.4 percent of the outstanding portfolio. [ID:nL6N0AN3R4]

Profit margins could slowly improve next year after the Bank of Spain recommended lenders cap deposit rates, though that will not benefit fourth-quarter results, likely scarred by a battle for deposits. [ID:nL5E9CA79C]

Like peers across Europe, meanwhile, many Spanish banks will start cutting more deeply to improve profitability, and their plans to shrink extensive branch networks in the country will likely come under scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Bright spots for lenders will instead come mainly from outside Spain, with businesses in Latin America and other European countries like Britain propping up income for Santander and BBVA.

Some banks, like Sabadell, may also close out 2012 with good news on the funding front, as they start repaying the roughly 260 billion euros of loans taken from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E9CB8FW]

Improved market conditions at the start of this year have helped many of the country's healthier banks issue bonds, with the Spanish sovereign also capitalising on the more benign environment to price a new 10-year issue on Tuesday. [ID:nL6N0AR8D5]

