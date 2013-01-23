* Measures may be taken within days - newspaper

* Insurance operations could be sold - newspaper

* SNS Reaal says no decision taken yet

* Shares fall 10 pct to all-time low

(Adds share price, analyst comment)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 A nationalisation of Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal SR.AS is a "serious option", which may cost the government several billion euros, De Telegraaf newspaper reported.

Measures may be taken within the next few days to rescue SNS Reaal, the country's fourth-largest bank and which is suffering property losses, the paper said on Wednesday, citing unnamed political and financial sources.

An SNS Reaal spokesman said: "We are looking at several scenarios with several stakeholders, and no decision has been taken yet."

The Dutch finance ministry would not comment.

"People are realising there are fewer options left ... and nationalisation is a distinct possibility," said Dirk Peeters, analyst with KBC Securities in Brussels.

Finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, appointed as Eurogroup chairman on Monday, and the Dutch central bank may use a new, so-called "intervention law" to expropriate the bank or parts of it, the paper said, without citing sources.

A takeover by a private party was still an option although time was running short, De Telegraaf said.

SNS Reaal's banking operations would remain in state hands for the time being if there were a nationalisation, while its insurance operations could be sold now or in the future, the paper said.

SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros ($997 million) of state aid in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, is widely expected to require a second state bailout because of problems at its property unit and is due to come up with a restructuring plan next month when it reports its earnings. [ID:nL6N0AN20L] [ID:nL5E8M61L2]

But one analyst, who asked not to be quoted by name, said that pressure was mounting for SNS Reaal to announce a solution before its results announcement on Feb. 14.

"The market is now pushing this to a conclusion. It would be better if there was a solution where the government did not get involved, as it has in the past," the analyst said.

"Potentially you could have private equity come in if they are allowed to cherry-pick the assets. The bank, excluding its property unit, and the insurance assets are quite attractive, and the intervention act allows the separation of assets into good and bad bits."

SNS Reaal's property finance exposure, including commercial real estate loans to small and medium-sized companies, stood at 9.8 billion euros at the end of September, of which 2.3 billion euros were non-performing loans.

It has booked more than 1.3 billion euros of net losses on its property loans since 2009.

KBC's Peeters also said he thought management would have to announce a solution before the fourth-quarter results are published, and warned that second half year earnings for 2012 are likely to be "written in red".

SNS Reaal shares were down 10 percent at 0.785 euro by 0944 GMT, off a new record low of 0.739 euro.

($1 = 0.7526 euro)

(Additional reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

