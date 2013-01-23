(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - David Cameron doesn’t have to look far to see the concrete meaning of his “take a step back” approach to European matters. The tax on financial transactions, agreed this week by 11 euro zone countries, will have significant consequences for the City of London, and the UK government will have to suffer in silence. And this won’t be the only example.

The drama started with London’s staunch and principled opposition to the so-called “Tobin tax”, which is supposed to both discourage excessive trading and raise revenue for cash-strapped governments. There’s nothing wrong with the UK stance in principle. The consequences of the politically-motivated tax are unknown, it could hamper growth at the worst possible time for the euro zone, and its impact on high-frequency trading is uncertain.

But the UK government could have suggested design improvements, bolstering its authority in the debate with a discussion of the British financial transaction tax - the 0.5 percent stamp duty on equity sales. It might even have been able to keep derivative trades out of the net for the new tax, an exclusion which would have delighted the finance industry.

But instead of trying to convince other governments to amend, adapt or even kill the tax, the UK government decided early on that it didn’t even want to talk about it. It looks like there are more political gains to reap from a populist veto than from laborious negotiations with the rest of the EU. When some EU governments decided to use the “enhanced cooperation” procedure, which allows a group of members to press ahead with common policies that others don’t agree on, the UK abstained. So it won’t have any say over what will be implemented.

The tax will not affect UK-based banks or financial institutions directly. But it will hit their trades with counterparts on continental Europe – and hence have a financial impact. That’s the price to pay for having defended London as the financial centre of the UK, instead of the financial capital of Europe. The bill will keep rising as long as Cameron refuses to admit that the City’s influence is mostly a consequence of its position in Europe.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Eleven European Union members, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, have decided to press ahead with plans to implement a levy on financial transactions.

- The UK, Sweden and Luxembourg, which oppose the new tax, opted out of the "enhanced cooperation" procedure that allows a subset of members to implement new common policies without the participation of others.

- The European Commission has been tasked with proposing the details of the tax.

- David Cameron, the UK prime minister, said on Jan. 23 he would give Britain a referendum choice on whether to stay in the EU or leave if his conservative party wins an election in 2015.

- Reuters: Cameron promises Britons straight choice on EU exit [ID:nL6N0AS39Z] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [BRIANCON/]

