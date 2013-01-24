By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH Jan 24 Logitech's LOGN.VX chief
executive said his company will decide within 90 days whether to
sell the video-conferencing arm it bought in 2009 for $405
million after this week writing down the unit's value by more
than half.
The LifeSize video conferencing unit has failed to shake up
a market dominated by Cisco (CSCO.O) and Polycom PLCM.O and
where Chinese giants Huawei 002502.SZ and ZTE (000063.SZ) are
making inroads, while global revenues in the segment have slid
as economic uncertainty persists.
Any of the above four companies could be potential buyers
for a small niche player in the $3 billion a year market,
analysts said.
"This is such a tough market, and that's the biggest driver
of the impairment," Logitech's newly anointed CEO Bracken
Darrell told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"It's not an easy decision. Is this an asset that makes more
sense for us to own or for someone else to own?" Darrell said,
adding that the unit was well positioned for success among small
and medium sized businesses.
The company also wants to sell its remote controls and
digital video security businesses, and to develop more products
for smartphones, touch-screen tablets, and for computer gamers.
"It's important to note we're going to shrink the company
first and make it more profitable, and then focus on areas where
we think we can grow," said Darrell after the company reported
lower year-on-year sales for the fifth consecutive quarter.
"PC gaming is an area we haven't grown in because we didn't
launch any new products, but we're going to do that now. Mice,
keyboards, headsets," said Darrell, a former executive at
household appliance maker Whirlpool.
Founded in a farmhouse near the small Swiss town of
Romanel-sur-Morges in 1981, Logitech became a rising technology
star when it marketed the first modern computer mouse, developed
at the nearby Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.
Since then the Swiss-American company has shipped more than
a billion mice and introduced a successful line-up of PC
accessories including keyboards, cameras and speakers.
After peaking in 2007, Logitech shares have fallen more than
80 percent as the relentless rise of touch-screen tablets and
smartphones packed with accessories gnawed away at sales of the
mice and other plug-in peripherals Logitech had nurtured.
Darrell rejected the idea that add-on products were unlikely
to attract users who increasingly want peripherals such as
cameras built in to their smartphones and tablets, and said
Logitech's 'mobile boombox' wireless speakers are now one of its
top sellers, along with its iPad cover.
"We relaunched a keyboard cover, we call it the other half
of the iPad, it's now our top selling product," Darrell said.
"What we do seems to fit in this mobile space when we get it
right."
