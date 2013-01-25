* In talks with funds, institutional investors -paper

* Looking at several scenarios, no decision yet -SNS Reaal

* Consortium of banks and insurers interested - TV

* SNS Reaal shares up 6.5 pct after touching all-time low

(Adds more comment, shares)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 Troubled Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal SR.AS is in talks with cash-rich domestic and foreign investors about a capital injection of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3-2 billion), a newspaper said.

SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros of state aid in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, is expected to require a state bailout to cope with property losses.

The group has said it will announce a restructuring plan by next month, and some bankers and analysts expect an announcement within days.[ID:nL6N0AN20L] [ID:nL5E8M61L2]

Without citing sources, Dutch broadcaster RTL7 said SNS Reaal was in talks with a consortium of banks and insurers that could take over the group's healthy operations.

The company is talking to investment funds as well as a few institutional investors from inside and outside the European Union, Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources in the financial sector.

An SNS Reaal spokesman said: "We are investigating several scenarios. We have not yet taken a decision. We hope to make statements at a later time."

Talks have been taking place for a few months, the paper said, citing the sources.

Political sources in The Hague, where the government and parliament are located, have taken into account the likelihood that the state will nationalise SNS Reaal within a few days, the paper said.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday that the nationalisation of SNS Reaal was a "serious option", which may cost the government several billion euros. [ID:L6N0AS564]

All aid plans call for the troubled property finance operations, which have recorded more than 1.3 billion euros of net losses since 2009, to be set apart in a so-called "bad bank", which would be wound down in ten to 15 years, Het Financieele Dagblad said.

A capital injection of 1 billion euros would mean a change of ownership because SNS Reaal's market valuation is around 200 million euros, the paper said.

SNS Reaal shares briefly touched an all-time low at 0.674 euros after market open but recovered quickly, and were trading up 6.5 percent at 0.739 euros by 1030 GMT. The stock is still down 28 percent compared with its closing price two weeks ago.

($1 = 0.7477 euros)

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

