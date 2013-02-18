Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
FINANCE MINISTER
Poland will dodge the recession weighing on swathes of
Europe, the country's finance minister tells Reuters, noting
there was plenty of scope for the Polish central bank to cut
interest rates further to support growth.
KGHM
The state-controlled copper miner should pay at least 30
percent of its earnings as dividend, the treasury minister tells
Parkiet.
TPSA
The telecoms group picked investment bank Rotschild to
advise it on the sale of its internet arm Wirtualna Polska,
writes Dziennik.
