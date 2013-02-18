Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): FINANCE MINISTER Poland will dodge the recession weighing on swathes of Europe, the country's finance minister tells Reuters, noting there was plenty of scope for the Polish central bank to cut interest rates further to support growth. KGHM The state-controlled copper miner should pay at least 30 percent of its earnings as dividend, the treasury minister tells Parkiet. TPSA The telecoms group picked investment bank Rotschild to advise it on the sale of its internet arm Wirtualna Polska, writes Dziennik. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX