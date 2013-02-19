(Adds writedown values)

MILAN Feb 19 The holding company that controls Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Telco, said on Tuesday it had written down the value of its controlling stake in the Italian operator by 920 million euros ($1.23 billion).

Telco, whose biggest shareholder is Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), said in a statement it had marked down its Telecom Italia shares to 1.2 euros each from a previous 1.5 euros, confirming what two sources had told Reuters earlier.

Following the writedown the value of Telco's 22.45 percent stake in the former national monopoly is 3.6 billion euros.

Telco is 46.2 percent owned by Telefonica. Italian banks Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) hold 11.6 percent each while insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) has 30.6 percent.

The writedown for Telefonica is around 420 million euros.

Telco adjusts the value of its Telecom Italia shares each year.

Telecom Italia shares closed down 0.4 percent at 0.622 euros.

($1 = 0.7487 euros)

(Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Louise Heavens)

