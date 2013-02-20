Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
GOVERNMENT
Prime Minister Donald Tusk will announce changes to his
cabinet.
EURO
Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski told weekly Polityka
Poland should fulfill Maastricht criteria for euro adoption by
2015 and be ready to make its decision on when to join the bloc.
Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski told daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna that it should be debated if the euro zone did not
itself need to be reformed before Poland joined it.
PGE
Polish top utility said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter
results are likely to be hit by about 1.2 billion zlotys ($384.5
million) of non-cash factors such as impairments and provisions.
PGE won the go ahead for a $3.7 billion project to build
coal-powered plant after a Polish court rejected a challenge
from ecologists.
TPSA
Analysts wonder if France Telecom would use record
lows in the market valuation of its Polish arm TPSA to
buy more of its shares, daily Parkiet reported.
