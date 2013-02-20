Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): GOVERNMENT Prime Minister Donald Tusk will announce changes to his cabinet. EURO Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski told weekly Polityka Poland should fulfill Maastricht criteria for euro adoption by 2015 and be ready to make its decision on when to join the bloc. Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that it should be debated if the euro zone did not itself need to be reformed before Poland joined it. PGE Polish top utility said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter results are likely to be hit by about 1.2 billion zlotys ($384.5 million) of non-cash factors such as impairments and provisions. PGE won the go ahead for a $3.7 billion project to build coal-powered plant after a Polish court rejected a challenge from ecologists. TPSA Analysts wonder if France Telecom would use record lows in the market valuation of its Polish arm TPSA to buy more of its shares, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1210 Polish zlotys)