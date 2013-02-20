(Adds background, details)

By David Dolan and Peroshni Govender

PRETORIA Feb 20 A witness heard "non-stop shouting" coming from the home of Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius shortly before his girlfriend was shot dead, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A bail hearing for Pistorius, accused of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, reopened in Pretoria.

Pistorius had told the court on Tuesday he shot the model and law graduate through a locked toilet door at his home, thinking she was an intruder. He said the couple had been asleep in bed.

The 26-year-old wept uncontrollably in court on Tuesday as defence lawyer Barry Roux read out an affidavit in which the athlete described shooting Steenkamp, 30, in a blind panic through the door, thinking she was an intruder.

In contrast, lead prosecutor Gerrie Nel painted a picture of a premeditated killing, a crime which carries a life sentence in South Africa. "If I arm myself, walk a distance and murder a person, that is premeditated," he told the packed courtroom on Tuesday.

The hearing is expected to conclude by the end of the week. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Pravin Char)