(Updates with share prices)

PARIS Feb 20 America Movil (AMXL.MX), the largest shareholder in Dutch telecommunications operator KPN (KPN.AS), said it would support KPN's planned capital increase and would appoint two members to the board, subject to a shareholder vote.

American Movil also said it had reached an "indefinite" agreement with KPN not to boost its ownership above the 30 percent threshold that would trigger a required offer to buy the entire group.

The moves are a sign that Carlos Slim, the world's richest man and founder of the Latin American telecommunications group, is willing to add to his 3 billion euro investment in KPN, even after incurring a massive paper loss since buying shares at about 8 euros last summer.

Slim's Latin American telecom giant bought a 28 percent stake in The Hague-based KPN last year. KPN shares fell 8 percent to 2.97 euros on Wednesday.

KPN said the 4 billion euro ($5.34 billion) offering would consist of a 3 billion euro rights issue and the issuance of hybrid capital instruments, which were expected to receive partial equity recognition.

America Movil said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday it was participating in the offer "with a view to strengthening KPN's capital base, maintaining the fundamentals that support KPN's investment grade (rating) and allowing KPN to pursue valuable strategic initiatives."

The agreement can be terminated by either party with two months notice, America Movil said, although KPN may not break the agreement within its first two years.

In early trading on the Mexican stock exchange, shares of America Movil fell 0.55 percent to 14.38 pesos.

($1 = 0.7487 euros)

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan and Jeffrey Benkoe)

((leila.abboud@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 49 49 51 82)(Reuters Messaging: leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @labboudles)) Keywords: AMERICAMOVIL KPN/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.