Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT Poland's statistics office releases retail sales and unemployment data for January. Analysts expect the readings to stand at 0.9 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. (0900) PKO Poland's biggest lender is looking for takeover opportunities but is not interested in acquiring a stake in Alior Bank due to differences in strategy, its top executive tells Parkiet. GROWTH Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Wprost that fighting the slowdown is the government's top priority and economic growth will be modest this and next year. EURO The finance ministry's chief economist tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna Poland could technically be ready to join the euro in 2016 or 2017, but is in no rush. PBG The troubled construction company may be looking for a Chinese investor, Dziennik writes. NETIA The telecoms group has hired Morgan Stanley to help it explore its strategic options, including its sale, reports Dziennik.