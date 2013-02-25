Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
Poland's statistics office releases retail sales and
unemployment data for January. Analysts expect the readings to
stand at 0.9 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. (0900)
PKO
Poland's biggest lender is looking for takeover
opportunities but is not interested in acquiring a stake in
Alior Bank due to differences in strategy, its top executive
tells Parkiet.
GROWTH
Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Wprost that fighting
the slowdown is the government's top priority and economic
growth will be modest this and next year.
EURO
The finance ministry's chief economist tells Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna Poland could technically be ready to join the euro in
2016 or 2017, but is in no rush.
PBG
The troubled construction company may be looking for a
Chinese investor, Dziennik writes.
NETIA
The telecoms group has hired Morgan Stanley to help it
explore its strategic options, including its sale, reports
Dziennik.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX