PARIS Feb 25 Shares in Archos (ARCH.PA) plunged 16 percent on Monday after the French tablet maker warned that intense competition from U.S. giants Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Google (GOOG.O) hit its margins.

The company saw fourth-quarter sales tumble 24 percent to 50 million euros ($66 million) as it lost market share to the dominance of Apple iPads and new tablets from Amazon and Google.

Archos said the arrival of products such as Amazon's Kindle Fire and Google's Nexus tablets had added to an intensifying price war that hurt its gross margin in the second half.

"Those (Amazon and Google) products are practically offered at cost price and add to the price war which has only been intensifying over the year, weighing on business volume and profitability. In those conditions, the second-half gross margin will be heavily impacted," the company said in a statement.

Its market share, which had been at 13 percent in the first eight months of 2012, had fallen to 8 percent for the full year.

Archos, whose gross margin fell 71 percent in the first-half after it booked a 6 million euro charge to account for the depreciation of its unsold inventory, said its job-cuts plan announced in November would also weigh on profit.

Shares in Archos were down 16 percent at 3.01 euros at 1034 GMT, the second-biggest fallers on France's small- and mid-cap index .CACMS.

The company is due to publish full-year results on March 22.

($1 = 0.7598 euros)

(Reporting by Alice Cannet; editing by Keiron Henderson)

