LONDON Feb 25 Portugal is to float plans to its international lenders this week to cut its corporate tax rate to one of the lowest levels in Europe, the country's economy minister said on Monday.

Officials from the so-called 'troika' of the European Union, the IMF and European Central Bank start a two-week visit to Lisbon on Monday to assess Portugal's latest progress under its 78-billion-euro bailout programme. [ID:nL6N0BO55Q]

The country is now entering its third year of recession and with the European Commission last week predicting the economy would contract by a larger-than-expected 1.9 percent this year, the government is looking for ways to simultaneously kick-start growth and cut debt.

Álvaro Santos Pereira, the country's economy minister, said one idea it will put to the troika would be to lower corporate tax to attract firms and bring in jobs and growth.

"We are studying right now ways of making the (corporate tax) system more efficient and also to be more fiscally competitive," Santos Pereira said in an interview with Reuters Insider television.

"We are cutting red tape all across the board, providing a better business environment, and obviously, working in terms of restructuring our corporate tax laws," he added.

Portugal's corporate tax rate is currently 25 percent, roughly mid-table for Europe.

Tax experts say cutting it as low as Ireland's 12.5 percent statutory rate may not be feasible, although somewhere around 20 percent with a special 10 percent rate for new investments may be in its sights. [ID:nL5E8LQBTO]

It is unclear how the troika may respond to such an idea. Ireland's rock-bottom corporate tax rate has been a bone of contention between Dublin and Europe since the country received a bailout.

Cutting Portuguese tax rates for companies is likely to rankle with already disgruntled workers. Only last month, Portugal hit them with the largest income tax hikes in four decades. [ID:nL5E9CB853]

PRIVATISATION DRIVE

Economists widely expect Portugal to miss its target to reduce its deficit this year to 4.5 percent of GDP, but with the whole euro zone struggling in recession it is expected to be given more time to make it happen by the European Commission.

Lisbon is working hard to get the most it can from state-owned asset sales. Last year it raised roughly 6.5 billion euros - 1 billion more than target - by privatising its airports operator and by selling major stakes in power firms EDP (EDP.LS) and REN (RENE.LS).

This year it is looking to do the same with its profitable national postal service CTT, parts of national railway and water companies and also by selling the insurance arm of state-controlled bank Caixa Geral de Depositos and state broadcaster RTP.

Santos Pereira was in London to meet investors regarding the sales. Other items also on the agenda he said were oil and gas opportunities, drumming up sales of holiday homes as well as Portugal's gradual rehabilitation back into the bond market.

If it has what the European Central Bank's considers "normal" bond market access, it can ask it to activate its new, but still-untested "OMT" bond buying programme to lower its borrowing costs further.

Ireland, the other euro zone member looking to exit support, said last week it planned to sell a 10-year bond by the middle of the year. [ID:nL6N0BL8MF]

Portugal dipped its toe back in the market for the first time since its 2011 bailout in January with a 5-year bond. It is expected to try a 10-year one later in the year. [ID:nL6N0BJEWA]

"We will continue to follow that path so we get back to normality," said Santos Pereira.

