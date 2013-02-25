(Adds asset disposals)

* Onexim-owned RenCap has "separated completely" from RenGroup

* Has not received any claims from RenGroup creditors

* To dispose of non-core assets, keep African investment bank

* Aims to become profitable pure-play investment bank

By Megan Davies and Douglas Busvine

MOSCOW, Feb 25 Russia-focused Renaissance Capital is stripping down to become a pure-play investment bank, and will sell off all non-core assets following its business divorce from founder and pioneering banker Stephen Jennings, its CEOs said.

Confident of support from its new owner, Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group, Renaissance Capital has completely separated from the African-focused Renaissance Group from which it split in November, CEOs John Hyman and Igor Vayn said in an interview.

“This is a very well structured and thought-through divorce between the different entities within the group," Hyman told Reuters by telephone. "All of this has been separated as thoroughly as it can be."

Jennings lost Renaissance Capital after three consecutive years of losses triggered a downgrade by Moody's credit rating agency in November.

Prokhorov stepped in to take control of the business, leaving Jennings with Renaissance Group, which the Vedomosti daily said on Monday had debts of $272 million that it cannot service without a restructuring.

Vedomosti, citing a management presentation, also reported that $93 million of the total debts were owed to Onexim. Hyman and Vayn said those numbers were accurate. But they stressed that none of the money was owed to, or by, Renaissance Capital.

"So far we don't have any claims from Renaissance Group creditors to Renaissance Capital entities," Vayn told Reuters.

Renaissance Capital is now slimming itself down with plans to sell non-core assets such as its stakes in an infrastructure fund, a Ukrainian farming business and publicly-owned African banks.

"We have a very significant amount of non-core-assets ... so as that process comes to fruition it will give us a very significant amount of additional liquidity and flexibility," said Hyman.

Renaissance will concentrate on becoming a profitable investment bank in its eight geographies - Moscow, New York, London, Cyprus, Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg and Istanbul, the CEOs said.

Renaissance Group's Deputy CEO Hans Jochum Horn did not respond to an email for comment sent to his secretary. Jennings, reported last week to have stood down as Renaissance Group CEO, has not responded to requests for comment.

