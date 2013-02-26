Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): EURO DEBATE President Bronislaw Komorowski holds a joint meeting with the government to discuss Poland's plans to adopt the common currency. 0900 GMT. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Operator Deutsche Telekom does not exclude The possibility that takeovers in Poland would accompany its strategy of organic growth, Claudia Nemat, one of the company's board members, told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. NORDEA BANK POLSKA Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports citing unnamed sources that Nordea Bank Sweden is considering selling its Polish unit Nordea Bank Polska and has hired Bank of America/Merrill Lynch to look for buyers. NETIA Four board members of Polish telecom Netia will get a bonus if the company finds a strategic or financial buyer for 90 percent of its shares within three years, Parkiet daily reported citing the company's annual statement. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX