* Xperia Z phone goes on sale in over 60 countries
* First signs positive - marketing head
* Xperia Z Tablet available this spring
By Harro Ten Wolde
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Sales of Sony Corp's (6758.T)
Xperia Z high-end smartphone have got off to a good start since
its launch in several leading European markets on Monday, said
Sony Mobile's Calum MacDougall, head of Xperia marketing.
"We have seen really good pre-orders", McDougall said in an
interview at the Mobile World Congress. "We had the first stocks
available in Germany in Berlin at the Sony store and sold those
out in two hours.
"In France, we sold more in one day in our online store than
we sold in 12 weeks in mobile devices."
The Xperia smartphone, which went on sale in Japan last
month and is now available in 60 countries, sells for 649 euros
and is part of the Japanese electronics group's push for a
greater market presence in mobile devices.
Sony has identified mobile devices, which also include
Xperia tablets, as part of its efforts to overcoming problems in
its television unit that contributed to a record group loss in
its last fiscal year. [ID:nL3E8FA3EG]
"It (the Xperia smartphone) sold over 150,000 units in its
first week in Japan, taking a 24 percent market share straight
away." McDougall said. "It may be a bit too early to say but the
first signs a very positive."
Yet the phone faces stiff competition from
already-established devices from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS). Sony's share of mobile phone
sales in the fourth quarter was 1.7 percent, compared with
Samsung's 22.7 percent and Apple 9.2 percent, according to
consultancy Gartner.
Also in Barcelona, Sony presented the Xperia Z tablet,
billed as dust and water resistant. Only 6.9 millimetre thin and
weighing 495 grammes, the Tablet Z has a 10.1 inch
high-definition screen and will go on sale this spring.
The tablet aims to be a direct challenge to Apple, which has
dominated the high-end tablet market, although smaller and
cheaper Android-based tablets have also won market share.
"Many have tried and failed to compete with the iPad in the
premium 10 inch tablet space and, at first glance, it is
difficult to see how Sony expects to achieve this," said David
McQueen, Informa telecoms & media analyst.
With its Xperia line Sony hopes to bank on a multi-device
strategy, adding its media content such as movies and music, as
well as its PlayStation gaming Service. Both devices run on
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system, but that doesn't
mean it will be Sony's only bet.
Sony Mobile also agreed on Monday to work with Telefonica
(TEF.MC) on developing smartphones aimed at emerging markets
powered by the Mozilla Firefox operating system. [ID:nL1N0BEF2O]
Asked if Sony would create a Windows-based smartphone,
McDougall declined to say. "The products we will bring to the
market in the first half of this year are Android products ...
Of course we are always looking at different operating systems."
(Editing by Leila Abboud and David Holmes)
((harro.tenwolde@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 69 7565 1271)(Reuters
Messaging: harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MOBILE WORLD/SONY
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.