LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has
raised a combined USD1.5bn through the placement of a rare
dual-tranche bond offering made up of senior and subordinated
notes.
The lender priced a USD750m 2.50% five-year senior unsecured
bond at a re-offer price of 99.636 to yield 2.578%, or 165bp
over mid-swaps and a USD750m 4.50% 10-year subordinated bond at
a reoffer price of 99.127 to yield 4.61%, or 265bp over
mid-swaps.
The senior notes are expected to be rated A/A+, while the
subordinated notes are likely to be rated A-/A.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS are the leads on the Reg
S-only transaction.
