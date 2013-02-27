* To place up to 86 mln shares at 50p each
* Proceeds to fund purchase of mall
LONDON Feb 27 Mall owner Intu Properties
plans to raise cash from shareholders to fund a
250.5-million-pound ($379.07 million) deal to buy the Midsummer
Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes, southern England.
Intu will place up to 86 million shares of 50 pence each,
which represents 9.9 percent of its share capital, the company
said alongside its full-year results on Wednesday.
The company owns some of the country's largest malls,
including the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
Large centres that dominate their catchment area have
performed relatively well despite Britain's weak economy.
Retailers including Jessops, HMV and Comet have failed after
weak trading that has left swathes of Britain's high streets
with empty lots.
Last month Intu announced it was changing its name from
Capital Shopping Centres as part of a 25-million-pound revamp
that included renaming its malls and boosting its online
presence, the latest move by a shopping centre landlord to stem
the exodus of shoppers to the internet.
The net asset value of the company's real estate was 392
pence per share at the end of December versus 391 pence a year
earlier, the company said. The occupancy level was 96 percent.