SINGAPORE Feb 27 London Metal Exchange revenues
jumped 36 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, driven by the
introduction of new trading fees in the second half, results
from the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd
, showed on Wednesday.
LME Group revenue and other income stood at HK$976 million
($125.80 million) for 2012.
HKEx finalised its $2.2 billion purchase of the London Metal
Exchange in December.
HKEx, the world's biggest exchange operator by market value,
posted a net profit of HK$300 million for the October-December
quarter, below the HK$1.27 billion the exchange reported during
the same time last year, after it was hit by a fall in trading
volumes and higher costs.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)
