SINGAPORE Feb 27 London Metal Exchange revenues jumped 36 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, driven by the introduction of new trading fees in the second half, results from the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd , showed on Wednesday.

LME Group revenue and other income stood at HK$976 million ($125.80 million) for 2012.

HKEx finalised its $2.2 billion purchase of the London Metal Exchange in December.

HKEx, the world's biggest exchange operator by market value, posted a net profit of HK$300 million for the October-December quarter, below the HK$1.27 billion the exchange reported during the same time last year, after it was hit by a fall in trading volumes and higher costs. ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Miral Fahmy)