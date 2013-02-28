By Natsuko Waki and Ingrid Melander
LONDON Feb 28 Global investors raised their
equity holdings to a 10-month high this month as a healing world
economy saw portfolios rotate further out bonds, but cash levels
also rose, for the first time since May.
In a monthly Reuters poll of 52 leading investment houses in
the United States, Europe and Japan, funds on aggregate held
52.2 percent of their investments in equities, the highest since
April and up from 52.1 last month. But this marginal rise slowed
sharply from the biggest monthly jump in the survey's history in
January, of more than two percentage points.
Aggregate bond weightings fell to 36.4 percent, the lowest
since June, from 37.2 in January.
The survey was conducted between Feb. 14 and 26, but most
answers were given before this week's inconclusive Italian
election results and Moody's downgrade of Britain's sovereign
credit rating last Friday.
However, cash levels have been creeping back up and rose to
4.5 percent in February after falling every month since July.
That reflected some caution that the risk asset rally could slow
given the absence of strong economic data, rather than a
turnaround in investor morale.
"Having begun the year with a bias towards equities, we are
becoming more cautious on the sustainability of the current
rally and have begun adding downside protection into strategies
whilst continuing to capture market upside," said Paul Amer,
investment manager at Insight.
"That said, interest rates across the developed world
anchored at historic yields continue to support risk appetite at
these levels in the absence of any exogenous shocks."
World stocks are struggling to sustain strong gains seen in
2012 and at the start of this year. The benchmark MSCI index
.MIWD00000PUS slipped about 1.5 percent in February after a
near 12 percent rally from mid-November to end-January.
The index shed more than 2 percent in the past week alone
after hitting a near five-year high on Feb. 20.
'JUNK' STILL HOT
Highlighting still strong risk appetite, however, investors
placed 13.2 percent of their debt holdings in junk bonds, up
from 12.8 percent in January.
"We are still constructive on risk assets for 2013 and
believe that there is significant value e.g. in European
equities," said Boris Willems, strategist at UBS Global Asset
Management.
"However, after the recent rally we feel the scope for
positive surprises looks increasingly limited and the likelihood
for a short-term correction is rising."
In another sign of a more cautious mood, more than two out
of three respondents said they believed implied volatility in
major equity and currency markets - as measured by the options
market - was too low. The answers came in before the CBOE
Volatility index .VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge,
soared more than 30 percent on Monday over the Italian vote.
Allocation to Japan, where the government has renewed its
fight against deflation, ticked up for a third month in a row,
to 13.3 percent from 13.2.
However, less than half of respondents said they would
increase their equity allocation to the world's third-largest
economy this year.
Tokyo stocks have risen as much as 28 percent and the yen
has weakened more than 11 percent since mid-December when Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe led his party back to power with promises of
aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus.
The February Reuters asset allocation poll also showed that
a small majority - 17 out of 32 - of investors believe the U.S.
dollar will be the best-performing major currency this year.
British investors are continuing to put more money in
stocks, with their share in portfolios edging 50 basis points
higher in February to 54.8 percent, the fourth consecutive
monthly increase.
Continental European investors were more wary of risky
assets than their peers this month. They pared back equity
holdings by 0.7 percentage points from January's 22-month high.
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott, Stephen Eisenhammer
and Dasha Dasha Afanasieva in London, Maria Pia Quaglia in
Milan, Sarmista Sen and Namrata Anchan in Bangalore, Hideyuki
Sano in Tokyo and David Randall in Washington; Editing by Susan
Fenton)
((natsuko.waki@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 6721)(Reuters
Messaging: natsuko.waki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: FUNDS POLL/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.