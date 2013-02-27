* Vodafone sees potential takeover of KD as sensible -source
* Vodafone mulls strategy following leak -source
(Recasts, adds source comment, shares, background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)
continues to see merit in a takeover of Germany's biggest cable
operator Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE, a banker familiar with
the plans said on Wednesday.
Vodafone's management is reflecting on how to handle its
approach after the plan became public, the banker told Reuters,
adding that if Vodafone were immediately to make contact with
the cable operator, it would have to disclose the plan to the
public.
"It is just taking a bit of time," the person said.
Earlier, Bloomberg News cited three people familiar with the
matter as saying that Vodafone has suspended plans to approach
Kabel Deutschland about a takeover bid.
Kabel Deutschland's share was trading 2.7 percent lower at
1413 GMT, while Vodafone's share was trading 1.02 percent
higher.
Reuters learned two weeks ago that Vodafone was weighing a
possible bid for Kabel Deutschland, which has had a stock market
listing since 2010.
However, Vodafone's top management in London had not yet
signed off on the plan worked out by Vodafone's German unit.
"The leak came way too early and caused the whole process to
run into the sand," the banker said.
Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland declined to comment.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
last week that Vodafone hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on
a possible 10 billion euro ($13.07 billion) bid for Kabel
Deutschland. [ID:nL6N0BJ9B7]
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Peter Maushagen, Alexander
Huebner, Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard; Writing by Jonathan
Gould; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)
((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 69 7565 1311)(Reuters
Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: KABELDEUTSCHLAND VODAFONE/SUSPENSION
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.