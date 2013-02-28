Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): INFLATION EXPECTATIONS The central bank releases inflationary expectations for February (1300). BOND ISSUES The Finance Ministry is to publish its debt issue plans for March. TPSA France Telecom will retain its stake in the Polish unit for the long term and plans neither to sell or buy TPSA shares, The French group's vice president told Puls Biznesu. LOTOS, TARNOW The joint investment of refiner Lotos and chemical group Tarnow in a petrochemical plant in Gdansk is estimated at 6-8 billion zlotys ($1.89-2.52 billion), Lotos chief executive told Rzeczpospolita. The refiner, which cooperates with the American firm CalEnergy on exploration of gas fields under the bottom of the Baltic Sea, may start testing wells in autumn, providing that seismic tests are successful. KGHM The copper producer will spend 1.7 billion zlotys on investment in its largest smelter in Glogow, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1783 Polish zlotys)