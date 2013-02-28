BUCHAREST Feb 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS 2012 NET PROFIT OF 281 MLN LEI
Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz
posted a net profit of 281 million lei ($84 million)
in 2012, the company said on Wednesday, below forecasts.
HACKERS TARGET EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS VIA ADOBE BUG
-RESEARCHERS
Hackers targeted dozens of computer systems at government
agencies across Europe in a series of attacks that exploited a
recently discovered security flaw in Adobe Systems Inc's
software, security researchers reported on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
The forint hit a four-week low against the euro on Wednesday
on concern that Hungary's central bank may implement risky
monetary policy measures after a leadership change later this
week.
BROADCASTER CME LOOKING FOR WAYS TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY
Central European Media Enterprises said
it is looking to raise cash by selling assets, raising fees and
holding talks with its largest shareholder, Time Warner Inc
, over increasing its stake in the broadcaster.
PARLIAMENT IMMUNITY
Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that a law
regulating parliament's activity was unconstitutional.
The law, which makes it harder for prosecutors to
investigate politicians for alleged graft and conflict of
interest, was already sent back once by the president, and
challenged at the Court by the opposition.
SHALE GAS
U.S. energy major Chevron plans to start drilling an
exploration well in eastern Romania, where it has a concession
near Barlad, in the second half of this year. In the same period
it plans to start the acquisition of seismic studies concession
near the Black Sea.
About 7,000 people protested in Barlad on Wednesday against
shale gas exploitation.
Romania Libera, Page 2