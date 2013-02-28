BUCHAREST Feb 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS 2012 NET PROFIT OF 281 MLN LEI

Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a net profit of 281 million lei ($84 million) in 2012, the company said on Wednesday, below forecasts.

HACKERS TARGET EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS VIA ADOBE BUG -RESEARCHERS

Hackers targeted dozens of computer systems at government agencies across Europe in a series of attacks that exploited a recently discovered security flaw in Adobe Systems Inc's software, security researchers reported on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

The forint hit a four-week low against the euro on Wednesday on concern that Hungary's central bank may implement risky monetary policy measures after a leadership change later this week.

BROADCASTER CME LOOKING FOR WAYS TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY

Central European Media Enterprises said it is looking to raise cash by selling assets, raising fees and holding talks with its largest shareholder, Time Warner Inc , over increasing its stake in the broadcaster.

PARLIAMENT IMMUNITY

Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that a law regulating parliament's activity was unconstitutional.

The law, which makes it harder for prosecutors to investigate politicians for alleged graft and conflict of interest, was already sent back once by the president, and challenged at the Court by the opposition.

SHALE GAS

U.S. energy major Chevron plans to start drilling an exploration well in eastern Romania, where it has a concession near Barlad, in the second half of this year. In the same period it plans to start the acquisition of seismic studies concession near the Black Sea.

About 7,000 people protested in Barlad on Wednesday against shale gas exploitation.

Romania Libera, Page 2