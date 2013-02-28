(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cole

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Do as you would be done by. And to that end Standard Life has published a comprehensive review of its corporate governance activities. Web links included, the document shows how Edinburgh-based Standard Life voted on 18,944 resolutions at 1,597 annual meetings in 2012. It also lifts the lid on behind-the-scenes engagement – lobbying Xstrata XTA.L, the miner, for improvements to the terms of its takeover by Glencore (GLEN.L), and Barclays (BARC.L) to adjust bonuses awarded to former Chief Executive Bob Diamond and outgoing Finance Director Chris Lucas.

Standard Life already enjoys a reputation as one of the UK’s most committed asset managers when it comes to corporate governance – or "stewardship", as many in the field now prefer to call it. It has published its voting decisions, and acted to persuade the corporate managers to change their ways, for years. And in common with many of its peers, Standard Life also has a long history of private engagement. Why start shouting about it and going into the gory details in an annual review?

Investors expect full disclosure from companies that they are behaving responsibly, so it is only right that asset managers let themselves be held to account too. There is an agency problem with corporate governance – fund managers have previously failed to act like responsible owners on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries of the money they manage. Asset managers rarely speak out against the boards of their investments; clients will understandably be skeptical about how much legwork really happens behind closed doors. Activism and engagement are hard work. What’s more, companies now know what to expect when Standard Life lands on the register. Its traffic light signaling device also gives a distinctive indication about the status of ongoing campaigns. Vedanta (VED.L), with its red light, can expect an "escalation" of pressure.

The UK Stewardship Code published last September under the auspices of the Financial Reporting Council, dictates that institutional investors should disclose their stewardship policies and give regular updates on voting and other activities. But with its maiden annual self-assessment, the Scottish asset manager has set a new standard – and an example others around the world would do well to emulate.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Standard Life Investments, the Edinburgh-based investment manager, has published its maiden annual review of its corporate governance activities.

- It said its Annual Review of Governance & Stewardship, published on Feb. 27, “aims to provide an insightful and informative account of how Standard Life Investments fulfils its engagement and voting responsibilities and sets out its views on the changing governance landscape.”

- Link to Standard Life Annual Review of Governance & Stewardship r.reuters.com/vez36t

- The UK Stewardship Code, published in September 2012 under the auspices of the Financial Reporting Council, states that: “The Institutional investors should publicly disclose their policy on how they will discharge their stewardship responsibilities.”

- Link to UK Stewardship Code link.reuters.com/wez36t

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COLE/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)

((robert.cole@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: robert.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS GOVERNANCE/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.