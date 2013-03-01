March 1 LONDON, March 1 British house prices ticked up in February compared to January as expected but registered little change from a year earlier, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Nationwide said that house prices rose 0.2 percent on the month after a 0.5 percent increase in January. On the year, prices were flat in a trend started this year, after declining for most of 2012.

"While activity in the housing market remains subdued by historic standards, there have been tentative signs of a pick-up in recent months," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner.

He added that the central bank's Funding for Lending Scheme had reduced mortgage interest rates and also noted signs of better supply of credit.

"There are reasons for cautious optimism that activity will gather momentum in the months ahead," Gardner said, singling out rising employment as a key factor.

On the other hand, stubbornly high inflation and fragile confidence about the economy among potential home buyers would keep progress slow, he added.

Bank of England data for December showed the highest number of mortgage approvals since January 2012, and economists reckon they rose further in January 2013, suggesting that some confidence is starting to return to the frail economy.