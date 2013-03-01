March 1 LONDON, March 1 British
house prices ticked up in February compared to January as
expected but registered little change from a year earlier, data
from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.
Nationwide said that house prices rose 0.2 percent on the
month after a 0.5 percent increase in January. On the year,
prices were flat in a trend started this year, after declining
for most of 2012.
"While activity in the housing market remains subdued by
historic standards, there have been tentative signs of a pick-up
in recent months," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert
Gardner.
He added that the central bank's Funding for Lending Scheme
had reduced mortgage interest rates and also noted signs of
better supply of credit.
"There are reasons for cautious optimism that activity will
gather momentum in the months ahead," Gardner said, singling out
rising employment as a key factor.
On the other hand, stubbornly high inflation and fragile
confidence about the economy among potential home buyers would
keep progress slow, he added.
Bank of England data for December showed the highest number
of mortgage approvals since January 2012, and economists reckon
they rose further in January 2013, suggesting that some
confidence is starting to return to the frail economy.