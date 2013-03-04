BUCHAREST, March 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
PPI
The National Statistics Board will release producer prices
for January at 0800 GMT.
FOREIGNERS BUYING MORE, LONGER ROMANIAN DEBT -TREASURY CHIEF
Foreign investors are buying more and longer Romanian
treasuries and this trend may continue with the March inclusion
of the country's debt in two international benchmark indices,
the finance ministry's treasury chief said.
ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 3 BLN LEI DEBT IN MARCH
Romania plans to sell 3 billion lei ($899.8 million) of leu
currency bills and bonds this month against 4 billion lei it
sold in February, the finance ministry said on Friday.
ROMANIA C.BANK'S FX RESERVES RISE IN FEB
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 710 million euros to
32.2 billion euros ($42.1 billion) on the month in February, it
said on Friday.
GERMANY TO PREVENT BULGARIA, ROMANIA ENTERING SCHENGEN
-MAGAZINE
Germany will prevent Bulgaria and Romania from entering the
passport-free Schengen zone when European ministers meet to
discuss the issue on Thursday, German Interior Minister
Hans-Peter Friedrich said in a magazine interview.
ROMANIA BELIEVES RIVAL NATION BEHIND "MINIDUKE" CYBER ATTACK
Romania believes another state was behind the "MiniDuke"
cyber attack that hit its national security institutions as well
as NATO and other European countries, its SRI secret service
said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
The forint edged up from a four-week low on Friday after
Hungary confirmed Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy as the new
central bank chief, ending months of speculation that had
rattled Budapest's markets.
ROMANIA PETROMIDIA REFINERY CLOSES UNTIL APRIL 8
Romania's Rompetrol Rafinare's Petromidia refinery
and petrochemicals firm Rompetrol Petrochemicals
stopped output on Friday for maintenance and upgrades for about
five weeks, owner Rompetrol Group said.
SHALE GAS
U.S. energy major Chevron asked for environment
permits to be released by the Vaslui environment protection
agency for three shale gas exploration wells in eastern Romania,
where it has a concession near Barlad.
It could take between 30 to 90 days for the agency to
analyze Chevron's documentation and make a decision.
Jurnalul National, Page 6
NUCLEAR
Representatives of SNC-Lavalin Nuclear Ontario, Ansaldo
Nucleare Italia and Elcomex Romania expressed interest in
finding "a financing model" for the two nuclear reactors to be
built at Romania's nuclear plant in Cernavoda, the economy
ministry said in a statement.