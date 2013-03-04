(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Olaf Storbeck

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Superficially, Bertelsmann's (BTGGg.F) decision to re-take full control of BMG looks like the latest episode in a decidedly quirky odyssey. In fact, Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe is implementing a new strategy outlined in September last year. Within a decade, Rabe wants to turn an ossifying media behemoth into a globalised, fast growing digital media company.

Apart from the name, indeed, today's BMG has little in common with the Bertelsmann Music Group that was hived off in a pair of deals involving Universal and Sony in 2006 and 2008. Old BMG mainly made records. New BMG, which owns media rights, was only founded in 2008. It has grown quickly to carry an estimated value of about 1.1 billion euros. Five years ago it managed intellectual property rights associated with just 16,000 songs. Helped by financial clout provided by KKR, new BMG gobbled up catalogues on a scale that means it now has a million songs. On the register, among many others, are Blondie, Cat Stephens and Johnny Cash.

With annual sales in 2012 of about 200 million euros, the company is small by Bertelsmann’s standards. But it is growing rapidly - revenue is expected to grow 80 percent between 2012 and 2014. Profit margins, at around the industry norm of 25 percent, are also sweet.

Precise numbers for the BMG deal remain undisclosed, but the stated enterprise value, at three times 2014 revenue, is well above peers. The average for the quoted European media sector, according to Starmine, is two times. Bertelsmann is unlikely to reap much in the way of synergies. The sales growth projections, however, suggest BMG has qualities over and above quoted peers.

For Bertelsmann, the strategic signals sent may be as important as the economic value derived from BMG. It certainly contradicts the notion that the German media giant is incapable of seizing entrepreneurial opportunities that arise in what is a radically changing business environment. Further deals – potentially involving Springer Science, an academic publisher Bertelsmann sold in 2003 to two private equity companies – are said to be in the pipeline. To drive returns from the newly sharpened strategy, Bertelsmann may have to act more boldly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Bertelsmann AG, Europe's largest media company, is to buy out KKR, the private equity group and partner in music rights company BMG. Bertelsmann currently owns 47 percent of the company. Bertelsmann said the deal gives BMG an enterprise value of 1.1 billion euros.

- Reuters reports that the purchase price was between 700 and 800 million euros, including debt.

- Reuters: Bertelsmann seeks online growth with BMG buyout [ID:nL6N0BT2DG]

(Editing by Robert Cole and Sarah Bailey)

((olaf.storbeck@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BERTELSMANN/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.