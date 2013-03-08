LONDON, March 8 MSCI's world share index hit its
highest level since June 2008 on Friday, lifted by an improving
global outlook and prospects of highly supportive monetary
policies remaining in place in most major economies.
The index, which tracks 9,000 stocks in 45
countries, climbed 0.3 percent to 360.00 points in early
European trading, leaving it at its strongest level since late
June 2008.
The index, in which U.S. stocks account for about 53 percent
of the total, has gained more than 5.6 percent this year.
Investors are increasingly putting their money into shares
as the recovering appetite for riskier assets continues to be
underpinned by improving global growth and ultra-supportive
measures from, among others, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the
European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.