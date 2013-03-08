Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
LOT
Polish flag carrier LOT will start talks with
Boeing about dreamliners jets next week, the company's
spokesman was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita as saying.
The arline has so far lost around 8 million zlotys in
relation to the dreamliner problems.
REHN IN WARSAW
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn is
visiting Warsaw on Friday.
