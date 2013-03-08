Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): LOT Polish flag carrier LOT will start talks with Boeing about dreamliners jets next week, the company's spokesman was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita as saying. The arline has so far lost around 8 million zlotys in relation to the dreamliner problems. REHN IN WARSAW EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn is visiting Warsaw on Friday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX