EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, March 12 Spain's so-called bad bank is aiming to sell real estate assets worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) this year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.
"(The bad bank) Sareb and its management foresees asset sales worth 1.5 billion euros this year," de Guindos said at a parliament hearing.
The "bad bank" has assets worth 50.5 billion euros on its books which it received from nationalised lenders.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
