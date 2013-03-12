MADRID, March 12 Spain's so-called bad bank is aiming to sell real estate assets worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) this year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"(The bad bank) Sareb and its management foresees asset sales worth 1.5 billion euros this year," de Guindos said at a parliament hearing.

The "bad bank" has assets worth 50.5 billion euros on its books which it received from nationalised lenders.

($1 = 0.7684 euros)

